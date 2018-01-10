Missouri Gov. Greitens admits he had an extra-marital affair, releases joint statement with wife

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admitted Wednesday that he had an extra-marital affair a few years ago.

KMOV in St. Louis initially reported the affair, and on Wednesday night, the governor confirmed the report.

According to KMOV, a woman said she had a sexual encounter with Greitens in March 2015, and he attempted to blackmail her to keep the incident quiet.

KMOV reports that the woman’s ex-husband said Greitens took a photo “during the encounter to use as blackmail.”

Eric and Sheena Greitens released the following joint statement:

“A few years ago, before Eric was elected Governor, there was a time when he was unfaithful in our marriage. This was a deeply personal mistake. Eric took responsibility, and we dealt with this together honestly and privately. While we never would have wished for this pain in our marriage, or the pain that this has caused others, with God’s mercy Sheena has forgiven and we have emerged stronger. We understand that there will be some people who cannot forgive – but for those who can find it in your heart, Eric asks for your forgiveness, and we are grateful for your love, your compassion, and your prayers.”

Sheena Greitens also released the following statement:

“We have a loving marriage and an awesome family; anything beyond that is between us and God. I want the media and those who wish to peddle gossip to stay away from me and my children.”