Missouri Gov. Greitens to give second State of the State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is set to give his second State of the State speech.

Greitens will address the Republican-led Legislature Wednesday night at the Capitol to lay out priorities. He’ll release his budget proposal later.

The first-time elected official has previously said he wants to enact tax changes, help veterans and improve the state’s foster care and adoption programs.

Greitens has clashed with lawmakers in the past, even those from his own party. While he signed major GOP priorities last year including a right-to-work law, he had a sometimes rocky relationship with lawmakers and was publicly critical of them.

Republican legislative leaders say they’ll still work with him, although he’s already frustrated some by replacing State Board of Education appointees in an attempt to oust the education commissioner.

