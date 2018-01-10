Mo. Supreme Court hears arguments in case of inmate who claims innocence in 1996 double murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Ricky Kidd, a Jackson County inmate convicted in a 1996 double murder. Kidd has maintained his innocence for 21 years, and on Wednesday sought to get DNA testing in the case, hoping that new evidence would exonerate him.

The court did not issue a ruling on Wednesday, but one is expected in the next 30 to 90 days. A key matter at stake is where a DNA hearing should be held.

Kidd, represented by a public defender then, now has a powerhouse legal team behind him including the Midwest Innocence Project and former Jackson County Prosecutor Cindy Dodge.

In 2016, Jackson County judge Sandra Midkiff ordered DNA testing and last year granted Kidd an appeal hearing to be held in a Jackson County court, until the Attorney General's office stepped in and put a stop to it.

Tuesday, FOX 4 spoke with Kidd's longtime girlfriend, Monica Gray.

"It is very hurtful, and it is hurtful that Jean Peters Baker knows about this and that Josh Hawley knows about it that she has withheld this evidence and that he is innocent and they are still keeping him locked up. So it is easy for them to put someone away, but for them to free someone, I mean it is going on 22 years," Gray said.

The issue of jurisdiction and where a DNA hearing would took place is one of the matters the Missouri Supreme Court is looking into.

