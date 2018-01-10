New Netflix series ‘Dirty Money’ features KC racecar driver Scott Tucker

“Do you think you’re a moral person?” asks a documentary filmmaker to a lounging Scott Tucker. Tucker pauses, looks off into the distance, and replies, “I’m a business person.”

You may remember Tucker as the Leawood racecar driver and businessman who last year was convicted in a $2 billion payday loan scam he operated out of Overland Park.

He was sentenced on Friday to 16 years, 8 months in prison.

Tucker, 55, was a competitive racecar driver before he was arrested in Kansas City, Kan. in 2016.

An indictment accused Tucker and a lawyer of exploiting over 4.5 million people in a predatory loan business, targeting people “struggling to pay basic living expenses” with loans charging interest rates as high as 700 percent and using deceptive and misleading communications and contracts.

Prosecutors said Tucker claimed falsely that the business was owned and operated by Native American tribes.

Tucker and his lawyer were eventually found guilty in a New York federal court of 14 charges including money laundering and racketeering.

Each episode of the six-part Netflix documentary series “Dirty Money” will feature a different company accused of various fraudulent practices. The series will arrive on Netflix on Jan. 26.

Mashable Debuts premiered the trailer, listing the episodes as:

“Hard NOx” – Volkswagen and other automakers working with the government

“The Confidence Man” – Donald Trump’s business career and TRUMP Inc.

“Payday” – Payday lenders and predatory loans

“Drug Short” – Wall Street and the pharmaceutical industry

“Cartel Bank” – HSBC laundering money for Mexican drug cartels

“The Maple Syrup Heist” – A Canadian maple syrup connected to cartels