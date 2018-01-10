Overland Park man charged with premeditated murder of wife, bond set at $1 million

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park man is now facing charges in the murder of his wife, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Lee Harris Jr. has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Tanisha Stuart-Harris.

Overland Park police said Monday officers went to the couple’s home to investigate a domestic dispute. Investigators said later that day Harris called police again to report his wife missing.

However, after being questioned, police said Harris confessed to being involved in his wife’s disappearance. Then Tuesday morning, Stuart-Harris’ body was found in a rural area of Raymore near 163rd and Kentucky.

Stuart-Harris was a pastor at Repairers of The Breach Christian Center in South Kansas City. Harris was an elder at the church.

Harris is being held in jail on a $1 million bond, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

