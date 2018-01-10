Overturned tractor-trailer carrying chicken fat shuts down ramp from WB I-70 to SB I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An overturned tractor-trailer forced law enforcement to shut down the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-435 early Wednesday morning.

The tractor-trailer was carrying chicken fat.

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were on the scene inspecting the tractor-trailer for any leaks. Video from the scene shows what appears to be absorption material on the ground near the tractor-trailer.

At least one lane of westbound I-70 was closed and causing traffic to back up past Blue Ridge Boulevard.

It is unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Fox 4 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.

