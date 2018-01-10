SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Several metro districts cancel classes with winter weather in Thursday forecast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several districts have announced school closings for Thursday as the metro prepares for some winter weather.

Find all the reported closings here.

Temperatures throughout the metro are about to drop drastically overnight, and we’ve got rain changing to an icy mix in the forecast for Thursday morning.

Get the latest forecast here.

Before Thursday’s temperatures take a dive and send Kansas City into another Arctic stretch, be sure to download Fox 4’s news and weather apps to get the latest information: iPhone fox4kc weather app | Android fox4kc weather app | iPhone fox4kc news app| Android fox4kc news app