Woman fighting for her life after multi-vehicle crash at EB 470 and Blue Ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman is fighting for her life after her car was involved in a series of crashes early Wednesday morning.

It happened near 470 and Blue Ridge around 3 a.m.

Investigators say a female driver’s white Chevrolet hit a guard rail heading eastbound near the Blue Ridge exit. The impact caused her vehicle to spin out. At that point the driver was fine and people passing by asked her if she was okay.

Moments later a Lexus ran into the passenger side of her car and pushed it into the middle lane where a box truck then crashed into her.

Investigators say the woman has critical, life-threatening injuries. They are still trying to determine how her car hit the guard rail in the first place.

The eastbound lanes on I-470 wee closed for more than four hours. They finally reopened around 7:45 a.m.