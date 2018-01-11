2 people shot, seriously injured at apartment complex near Zona Rosa; suspect at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two men were shot Thursday night on opposite ends of an apartment complex near Zona Rosa, and the suspect is still at large, officials say.

KC Police Sgt. Jason Cotes said the shootings occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday at The Lakes Apartments.

One man was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the stomach. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, Cotes said.

KC Police spokesman Darin Snapp said it appears the shootings were the result of a drug deal gone bad.

Police have not yet located the suspect in the shootings. Officers are interviewing people at the apartment complex and are working to get a description of the suspect, Cotes said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.