52-year-old man charged in Kansas City’s first homicide of 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 52-year-old Kansas City man is now facing charges in what initially appeared to be an injury crash but was later called the city’s first homicide of 2018.

Aasim I. Karim has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Thomas J. Rice III on Jan. 4, prosecutors say.

Police said they initially responded to a report that a car had crashed into a pole near 40 Highway and Manchester Avenue in KCMO.

According to court records, Rice was found outside the driver’s door of his vehicle. He had been shot, and a spent shell was found nearby. He later died on scene.

Witnesses told police one of Rice’s neighbors, later identified as Karim, had been firing a handgun in his yard. Karim had also recently threatened to shoot the victim, according to a witness.

Surveillance video of the crime scene showed Rice’s vehicle followed soon after by a vehicle that looked like the vehicle Karim was known to drive.

Prosecutors said investigators found shell casings from the same gun used at the crime scene when searching Karim’s home.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond.