Baby boomers more likely to be infected with Hepatitis C

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you were born before 1966, Truman Medical Center says you should get screened for Hepatitis C, a potentially deadly disease.

Doctors say four out of five people carrying the disease don't know they're infected.

The hospital is offering free screening for Hepatitis C all month, in part because new treatments make it a lot easier for doctors to cure this disease.

Doctors say by the time most people show serious symptoms it may be too late to save them, as the virus often results in liver failure or liver cancer over a period of decades.

Lacee Reliford was surprised to learn through a blood test that she was infected with Hepatitis C.

At Chappelle's Restaurant in North Kansas City she recalled horror stories about the old treatments that prompted her to choose to live with disease, until now.

"Whenever the screening was offered to me with this new drug it was amazing," Reliford said. "I think everyone should take it upon themselves to get tested for their families, for their children. There’s no reason not to."

Doctors believe there are between 3-million to 4-million people in the United States with Hepatitis C. Baby Boomers are five times more likely to carry the disease, yet most probably don't know they are infected. The disease is spread through blood contact, including transfusions, injections or drug use.

You can walk in or make an appointment for a free screening at either of Truman's two locations. Treatment is covered by insurance, but for those without, the hospital can eliminate any cost.