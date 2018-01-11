Children’s Mercy Hospital receives $150 million from 2 prominent donors for new research tower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A project to build a new pediatric research tower at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City has received $150 million in donations from two prominent donors.

The hospital broke ground Thursday on the tower construction.

A $75 million donation from the Sunderland Foundation will go toward the estimated $200 million in construction costs, which will be paid through bonds and future fundraising. Another $75 million from the Hall Family Foundation will be used where needed, such as for construction or endowments to pay researchers.

The project will build a mine-story facility where scientists will research childhood diseases. The project is expected to be completed by 2020 and will increase the hospital’s research space from about 66,000 square feet to about 375,000.