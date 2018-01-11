‘Eric Greitens is a jerk’ shirts hit shelves on rough day for Missouri governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City clothing store unexpectedly cashed in on the scandal surrounding Missouri’s governor Thursday.

Raygun, an apparel store in the Crossroads, had planned its official release of a t-shirt with the phrase, “Eric Greitens is a Jerk” for Thursday.

When sales started this morning, most people at the store hadn’t even heard the latest on Gov. Greitens yet. He confirmed a KMOV report late Wednesday that he had a 2015 affair but has denied reports of blackmail.

Raygun reported more than 200 online orders Thursday and said they're busy printing more to keep up with demand. Shirts were still available in the Baltimore Avenue store Thursday.

Raygun, which launched in Kansas City a few years ago with merchandise featuring mostly jokes about the Midwest, has grown into more political jabs aimed at conservatives.

“It’s expected," Raygun manager Mara Keller said. "They definitely give us a lot of content to work with. It’s low-hanging fruit sometimes, but people want it, so we make it."

Staff have already been talking about whether to create a new design specifically related to the latest allegations.