Ice stalls three streetcars in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Three streetcars were stuck in place Thursday morning because of the ice that formed on the overhead wires that power the streetcars.

Fox 4's Kathy Quinn was live from 3rd and Delaware, where one of them lost power. She also reported that two other streetcars were experiencing the same issues; she saw a second one stalled at 19th and Main and a third at about 14th and Main.

The city says they're trying to operate as usual. Two Ride KC buses are being used to supplement the street car route.