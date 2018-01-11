× If you have to be out, here’s some tips for driving when roads are icy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On days when roads are expected to freeze rapidly, it’s always a good idea to just stay inside, but if you absolutely have to leave the house, the National Weather Service issued some suggestions for driving in these conditions.

First up, they suggest that drivers clear ice and snow off all windows. Drivers must be able to see completely to drive safely.

Next, they suggest that drivers leave an eight-to-ten second driving distance between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them. This is true everyday but especially on mornings when roads are extra slick.

Also, drivers should accelerate and brake gently. If a driver stops suddenly while driving more than 25 miles per hour, they could lose control of their vehicle.

Drivers may want to consider steering around something if they’re going more than 25 miles per hour. Braking too fast may cause wheels to spin on ice, which could cause skidding.

If a driver loses traction, they should take their foot off the gas. Then steer their car in the direction they want it to go.

The National Weather Service also suggests that drivers keep a survival kit in their vehicle if they’ll be out in dangerous conditions.

They suggest including the following items: