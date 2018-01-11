× KCMO City Council cancels afternoon meetings, says trash pickup will be delayed due to weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KCMO City Council announced Thursday that its afternoon meetings have been canceled due to weather.

“The City Council is canceling its afternoon meetings because of the inclement weather that swept into the region on Thursday morning. Rainfall overnight, coupled with quickly falling temperatures, produced icy conditions that made driving potentially hazardous,” a spokesperson for the city said in a news release.

According to the release, trash pickup in some areas would also be delayed.

“Crews will work over the weekend to get caught up,” the release said.

