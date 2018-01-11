Live look at how the dropping temperatures are impacting your commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As temperatures fall across the metro we’re seeing rain that fell overnight freeze. This has left many roadways slick. Click the link below to see if the falling temperatures are causing a backup in your area before you head out on your commute.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tour feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.