Officer injured after foot chase, shots fired in North Kansas City, police say

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police officer has been injured Thursday but is in stable condition after a shooting in North Kansas City, officials say.

The incident began in the 1600 block of Redbud Lane when officers were looking for a suspect who allegedly threatened someone at another location, NKC Police Officer Kevin Freeman said.

When officers located the suspect, who Freeman said lived in the woods behind a nearby apartment complex, the suspect took off, and officers initiated a foot chase.

Freeman said there was a struggle in the woods and shots were fired by both the suspect and an officer.

The officer suffered a head injury, but police did not say how the officer was injured. The officer is expected to be OK.

The suspect was not injured and is now in police custody, Freeman said.