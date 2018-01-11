One woman dies after being involved in crash then hit by another vehicle on I-35 in Olathe, officials say

OLATHE, Kan. — A person has died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 35 in Olathe, and two people have been detained, officials say.

According to Johnson County MED-ACT, the fatal crash occurred on southbound I-35 near 119th Street and involved multiple vehicles.

Trooper Candice Breshears with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the fatality was actually the result of two separate crashes.

First, there was a two-vehicle crash. The two occupants of the car that was hit fled the scene. They were later detained by police.

The other vehicle was disabled in a southbound lane. When a woman in that car got out, she was fatally struck by a third vehicle.

Another person was injured but is in stable condition. No one else was injured.