Photos from the Northland show dangerous driving conditions along NB I-29 near Tiffany Springs Pkwy.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures are well below freezing and that means any precipitation that was left on the roads froze.

Fox 4 viewer Dustin Wright sent in four photos around 9:45 a.m. that show what appear to be treacherous driving conditions for those in the Northland near KCI.

Two photos show a tractor-trailer jackknifed at the Tiffany Springs exit. Two other photos show a vehicle in the ditch near N.W. Barry Road.

Fox 4 has not heard of any injuries associated with either of these incidents.

If you must be out, remember to go slow and give yourself plenty of space. Click here for winter weather driving tips from the National Weather Center.

