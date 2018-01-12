× 21-year-old convicted of killing 16-year-old as he walked home from school in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted Tymon Reed, 21, of second degree murder and armed criminal action for the September 2016 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Van Horn High School student.

Investigators believe Reed of Kearney, Mo., shot Javon Reilly during a fight over marijuana. Reilly was shot around 2:30 p.m. Monday in a driveway in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, just a few blocks from his school. Witnesses said Reed was looking for someone else.

A witness told FOX 4 that she was walking home with Reilly and a group of friends after school when they were approached by two men she didn’t recognize.

She said Reilly was approached by the suspect, and asked him about another person. Witnesses noted that Reilly tried to avoid the confrontation and walk away, but Reed continued to confront him. That’s when Reed pulled a gun. The two struggled over the gun when a shot fired, according to court documents.

Reilly was reportedly hit and limped as he tried to run away, but as he did so, the suspect continued to shoot at him, witnesses said.

Those witnesses also took videos of the incident, which they showed to police, court documents say.

Jackie Reilly, Javon’s mother will always remember her last conversation with her son.

“Don’t be late for school, and I love you,” Jackie recalled when she talked to Fox 4 after Reed’s arrest. She had no idea it would be the last conversation she’d ever have with her son.

Javon also left behind six heartbroken brothers and sisters.

She said she moved to Independence to get her son into a better school district. Javon loved going to Van Horn High School, and was working on getting his grades back up so he could play football again.

A Jackson County judge will sentence Reed on March 2, 2018.