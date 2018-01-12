× Alex Smith named to the Pro Bowl replacing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alex Smith has been named to the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl, replacing Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

Smith was initially named ‘first alternate’, making him first in line to replace any of the other three QBs if they either declined to play, had an injury or were preparing to play in the Super Bowl. First chosen: Tom Brady, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers.

“Is this even a question right now? I do feel like Alex did get snubbed. He’s a Pro Bowl quarterback. … The stats are there,” said Tyreek Hill to ESPN after Smith wasn’t chosen.

Hill, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce were already going to the Pro Bowl and will now be joined by Smith.

Smith set career highs in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating during the 2017 season that ended abruptly in the Wild Card game against the Tennessee Titans.