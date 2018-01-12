First responders on scene of rollover crash in northbound lanes of 69-Highway near 183rd Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUCYRUS, Kan. -- A rollover crash in the northbound lanes of 69-Highway south of the metro has traffic reduced by at least one lane Friday.

The crash happened along 69-Highway near 183rd Street around 8:30 a.m.

There is no word on any injuries yet or what caused the vehicle to overturn.

Multiple first responders were on the scene and there appeared to be additional activity in the median separating the northbound and southbound lanes of 69-Highway.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they become available.