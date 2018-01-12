NKC officer shot in head with flare; 28-year-old man charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 28-year-old man is charged in Clay County with resisting arrest, armed criminal action and first degree assault after police say he threatened someone, fled from police and then struggle with an officer, resulting in injury to the officer.

Police say the manager of the Quick Trip on Burlington Ave., informed them of a man making threats. The manager gave police a description of the man and provided a digital photo of the suspect.

Police say the man was someone they had encountered before and was known to live in the area of Sunny Hills Apartment Complex, 1600 N.E. Red Bud Lane.

About 45 minutes later, another North Kansas City police officer said he had located the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Bowles, 29. Police say they tried to question Bowles, but say he refused to obey commands and fled into the woods. Another officer joined the first officer and they pursued Bowles along a foot path in a wooded area. They say Bowles went into a tent. When they tried to remove him from it, they say he fired a flare gun at the officers, striking one in the head. The officer was in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was not injured and is now in police custody.