Is “The Post” provocative? “The Commuter” go off the rails? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Filmmaker Steven Spielberg goes in a very different direction than his "Shindler's List" star, Liam Neeson. Russ and Shawn take on two new movies by these heavy hitters.

1) THE POST (PG-13)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

One of the year’s most acclaimed movies has finally gotten its Kansas City release. It's hard to imagine a timelier movie about freedom of the press than “The Post.” Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in Steven Spielberg's riveting drama about the Washington Post's behind the scenes struggles leading up to the publication of the Pentagon Papers in 1971.

SHAWN

Talk about a cinematic sleeping pill. “The Post” is one of the most boring movies ever made. The craftsmanship is excellent. Duh! Steven Spielberg is still one of the best filmmakers on the planet. But the writing is stiff and a way past his prime Tom Hanks is stale and Meryl Streep just coast through like she’s wearing a pair of Vans.

RUSS

One of the most difficult things for a filmmaker to accomplish is to build tension and suspense in a story where most of the audience already knows the outcome. Spielberg and company pull it off in “The Post,” and that’s no small feat.

SHAWN

Number one the only people who know about this story are 50-plus. And did Spielberg really pull it off? Nope! The lack of action is maddening and when a film reminds you that their is a better version that exist in this genre space you have a problem. I’ll just download “All the Presidents Men” and leave this one alone.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) THE COMMUTER (PG-13)

Lionsgate

RUSS

It’s nice to see guys in their 60s who are still able to kick some backside. Liam Neeson’s latest action thriller is “The Commuter,” the tale of an insurance agent/former policeman who is blackmailed into hunting for a murder witness on a commuter train.

SHAWN

It is cool to see a gentleman of a certain age allowed to be that dude. Just wish Liam Neeson would fight just as hard for a better scrupt.

RUSS

Neeson teams up for the fourth time with action director Jaume Collet-Sera and while there are plenty of eye-rolling coincidences and ridiculous plot holes, there’s enough action to please fans of the genre.

SHAWN

Are you serious? This movie is straight up trash. I’d rather watch “Taken 25.”

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “Paddington 2” is the sequel to the popular mixed live action and CGI kid’s comedy from 2015. “Proud Mary” is a throwback action flick about a hit woman with a conscience. Taraji P. Henson stars.

