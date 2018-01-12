× Kansas City Zoo chimpanzee becomes new mama, gives birth to chimp named Gracie

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Zoo announced the birth of a chimpanzee they’ve named Gracie. She was born to her mama ‘Teetoo’ on Tuesday morning, January 9th. This is the first baby for Teetoo and the zoo says she is already doing a great job.

‘She and her infant are taking time to bond behind the scenes. It may be several weeks before the new little one makes her debut on exhibit. For the animals’ safety, temperatures will have to be at least 55 degrees before the group can return outdoors,’ the zoo explained.