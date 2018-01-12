KC Restaurant Week officially kicks off at lunchtime and will benefit local charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday at lunchtime so instead of eating in this week, you might want to consider eating out.

This is your chance to try some new restaurants while giving back to charity at the same time.

A total of 148 restaurants throughout Kansas City are taking part this year – including five in the Power and Light District.

It’s really easy to participate. First, download the KC Restaurant Week app on your phone for free, or go online to the restaurant week website to see which establishments are taking part in this event.

The app shows you a map of all the restaurants taking part, so you can find one near your neighborhood. Also if you dietary restrictions, you can search for restaurants that cater to your needs.

You can even make a reservation online.

Lunches are $15, dinners are $33, and they include a three-course meal. You’ll get a choice of salad or soup, an entrée and a dessert from a special menu. And the best part is ten percent of all the proceeds go charity.

Over the past eight years, the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association has given back more than $1.75 million to various local charities.

This year’s Restaurant Week benefits KC Community Gardens, KC Regional Destination Development Foundation, and the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

It begins at lunch Friday and ends at dinner next Sunday, Jan. 21.