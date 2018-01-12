× UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy from Liberty found safe, officials say

UPDATE: Officials say a missing 12-year-old boy from Liberty has been found Friday afternoon and is safe.

Original story:

LIBERTY, Mo. — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old Liberty boy who was last seen Friday morning, officials say.

Joshua McGuire is described as a white male, 5-foot-tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and snow boots and carrying a WWE wrestling belt.

He is missing from a residence in the 1300 block of Middlebrook.

Anyone with information on Joshua’s location should call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701.