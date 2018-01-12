Two recipes for KC’s Restaurant Week you can make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's that time of year again. Kansas City Restaurant Week kicks off Friday for the ninth year.

It features more than 140 restaurants, and ten percent of the money raised from each meal you eat will go back to local charities.

Two of the featured restaurants joined Fox 4 Friday to show off how they make some of their popular dishes.

In the video above Cleaver and Cork chef Jon Prange demonstrates how to make bbq pork shoulder and cornbread pudding.

In the video below Red Door Grill executive chef Nathan Holm demonstrates how to make blackened salmon over vegetable orzo with smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blackened salmon over vegetable orzo with smoked tomato vinaigrette

Serves 2, takes approx. 45 min

Tomato vinaigrette

4 each vine ripened red tomatoes (smoked)

¼ cup sherry vinegar

1 Tablespoon Dijon Mustard

1 Tablespoon Minced Garlic

2 Tablespoons Minced Shallots

1 cup Olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

Smoke tomatoes for 45 minutes then peel skin off and seed In a blender combine the tomatoes, vinegar, dijon, garlic and shallots and puree Add the olive oil in a steady slow stream to make a vinaigrette Season with salt and taste

Vegetable Orzo

2 each 6oz salmon filets

2 tsp blackening spice

1 ounce olive oil

3 cups diced zucchini and squash

½ cup red peppers julienned

16 ounce cooked orzo pasta

1 cup spinach

½ cup tomato vinaigrette

Season salmon fillets liberally with the cajun spice and grill or sear then set aside In a medium saucepan heat oil over medium heat until shimmering Add zucchini and squash and cook 1 minute until slightly tender Add red peppers and orzo and toss until hot Add spinach and vinaigrette until spinach is slightly wilted Plate pasta in a bowl then top with salmon Drizzle vinaigrette over salmon

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.