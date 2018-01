Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A water main break could cause some issues Friday morning as some residents head to work or take the kids to school.

It happened at 135th and Wornall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Since the break, water in the area has been turned off, but what seeped out onto the streets froze and has resulted in slippery conditions for drivers.

If your morning commute takes you through the area, you'll want to drive slow.