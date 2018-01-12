With frigid temperatures throughout the metro, over-capacity shelters need the community’s help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Days of extremely cold weather have shelters working overtime to help the metro's homeless, but those shelters need your help.

The temperature has been well below freezing recently, and the wind is blowing on top of it, making conditions absolutely brutal.

A lot of cold weather shelters in the metro have opened their doors to help get homeless people out of the cold, but since they've had to do that for weeks on end their resources are dwindling.

Kansas City Rescue Mission has been over capacity for about two weeks. Their emergency cold weather shelter has 62 beds. When those fill up, overflow guests are housed in other areas of the building on mats.

Shelter leaders said back-to-back days of cold weather can really put a strain on their resources.

"When the temperatures drop to what they are now in the 20s and teens and even below, and when the wind chill is so low that it's absolutely dangerous, we keep the building open and go into extra staff, extra meals, extra everything so we can keep these guys safe," said Julie LaRocco with Kansas City Rescue Mission.

On the Kansas side, Bridge of Hope Community Church is experiencing similar strain.

Shelter leaders there are entering their fourth week at capacity. With fewer resources for the homeless available across the state line, Bridge of Hope leaders say they're almost maxed out as well.

"It's about been 20-25 people every night when we were open, so that's a lot of meals," said Luther Eatman, pastor at Bridge of Hope. "That's a lot of showers. That's a lot of underwear. That's a lot of socks."

For more information about what donations are needed, visit Bridge of Hope's site here and Kansas City Rescue Mission's site here.

In addition to the physical items, shelter leaders say their biggest need is for volunteers.