Blue Springs police investigating 2nd teen shot and killed in under a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Blue Springs teenager is Blue Springs's third homicide victim in three months, and the second teen to be shot and killed in less than one month.

Saturday, the Blue Springs Police Department held a news conference with new information on the latest victim, identified as 18-year-old Jack Price.

Police investigating the murder said there are two persons of interest, though they will not say much about them, or a possible motive behind the shooting.

Price was shot inside his home in the Applegate East Apartments on Vesper Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said Price was shot once in the chest, once in the wrist.

There were three others in the home at the time, who were not shot.

This is the third homicide in Blue Springs in three months, and the second unsolved homicide in two months for the city.

"This is unusual for us. And we are working around the clock to try to solve these crimes. And our investigations unit is taking these very seriously, and working very hard," Blue Springs Police Chief Bob Muenz said.

FOX 4 reached out to Jack Price's family this afternoon. They, understandably, want to be left alone.

Just last month, Colby Stephenson was killed just days before his 17th birthday.

His mother told FOX 4 he was leaving a party on 6th street, near Highway 7 and Duncan Road in Blue Springs, when he was shot. His mother was told it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police said they are still working that case and they have several promising leads.

If you have any information on either case, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Watch the full news conference below: