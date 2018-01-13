Julia Louis-Dreyfus marks last chemo day with ‘Beat It’ video

Posted 8:41 pm, January 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:40PM, January 13, 2018

Julia Louis-Dreyfus poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for “Veep” during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has marked the end of chemo by posting an Instagram video of her grown sons lip-syncing to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

The “Veep” star and “Seinfeld” alum” said of Charlie and Henry, her two kids with Brad Hall: “Ain’t they sweet?”

Louis-Dreyfus announced in September she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She said she found out the day after winning an Emmy for “Veep.” She’s been sharing her journey and support from loved ones and fans on social media ever since.

The video is titled: “Mom’s last chemo day!!! BEAT IT!!! Love, Henry and Charlie.” Louis-Dreyfus called her sons “My beauty boys.”

The video posted Friday had been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Saturday afternoon.

Louis-Dreyfus turned 57 Saturday.