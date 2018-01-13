Neighbors alarmed after jogger attacked on Overland Park trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park are looking for a suspect who attacked a woman out jogging early this morning.

The assault happened on the Indian Creek Trail Trail near Lamar and West 103rd Street.

Overland Park Police aren’t saying too much about the attack other than a woman jogging on the trail was assaulted by a white male around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Still, it’s enough to have some neighbors worried.

“It does kind of rattle you a bit.”

Curt Shelman says he walks his dog in the area of Indian Creek Drive and Lamar, near Shawnee Mission South High in Overland Park every day.

“This side of the creek you can feel a little isolated because it’s kind of a spur on the trail.”

He was surprised though when we told him police are looking for a man who assaulted a woman jogging on Indian Creek Trail around 6:30 Satueday morning.

“It’s not very comforting at 6 in the morning. I mean, usually you don’t think you’ll see that element at that time of the day.”

Shelman said the trail is usually well-populated.

“This is where I walk when I’m just thinking and praying.”

Anna Trickey said she walks alone a lot on the trail. She hadn’t heard of the attack either until we told her.

“I hate what’s happening. It seems like it’s right and left.”

Anna said she usually keeps pepper spray with her and keeps one earbud out of her ear if she’s listening to music.

Neighbors agreed that the area is fairly safe. However, they said they will stay extra vigilant moving forward.

“I’ll definitely think twice about going out without what I usually have on me.”

“It does make you think about keeping your doors locked and being aware of what’s going on around you and making sure you’re not putting yourself in a bad position.”

Police described the suspect as an unshaven white man in his late 30s or early 40s with an athletic build.

Police said he was wearing a black stocking cap, tight Adidas running pants with a black zip up jacket and dark shoes.

If you know anything, call Overland Police or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS