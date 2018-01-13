Overland Park jogger attacked on trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.  —  A female jogger was attacked on a trail Saturday morning,  according to Overland Park investigators.

The jogger was on a trail near Indian Creek Drive and Lamar, when she was attacked.  The suspect is described as:

  • Late 30’s or Early 40’s
  • 6 Feet Tall
  • Athletic Build
  • Unshaven
  • Wearing a Black Stocking Cap
  • Adidas Running Pants
  • Zip Up Jacket w/Pocket
  • Dark Shoes

Call Overland Park police or the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information about this case that can help lead to an arrest.