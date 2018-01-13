Overland Park jogger attacked on trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A female jogger was attacked on a trail Saturday morning, according to Overland Park investigators.
The jogger was on a trail near Indian Creek Drive and Lamar, when she was attacked. The suspect is described as:
- Late 30’s or Early 40’s
- 6 Feet Tall
- Athletic Build
- Unshaven
- Wearing a Black Stocking Cap
- Adidas Running Pants
- Zip Up Jacket w/Pocket
- Dark Shoes
Call Overland Park police or the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information about this case that can help lead to an arrest.