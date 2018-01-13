Overland Park jogger attacked on trail

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A female jogger was attacked on a trail Saturday morning, according to Overland Park investigators.

The jogger was on a trail near Indian Creek Drive and Lamar, when she was attacked. The suspect is described as:

Late 30’s or Early 40’s

6 Feet Tall

Athletic Build

Unshaven

Wearing a Black Stocking Cap

Adidas Running Pants

Zip Up Jacket w/Pocket

Dark Shoes

Call Overland Park police or the Crimestoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS if you have information about this case that can help lead to an arrest.