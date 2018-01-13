Overland Park police say jogger attack ‘unfounded’

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police said Saturday evening that a report of an assault on a jogger early Saturday morning was unfounded.

“The Overland Park Police Department has determined after intense follow up, the sexual assault on the Indian Creek Trail near Lamar is unfounded. The Overland Park Police Department would like to thank the citizens and media for their efforts and concerns regarding this case,” police said in a statement just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a woman reported being attacked by a man while she was jogging along Indian Creek Trail near Lamar and West 103rd Street.

The woman even reportedly provided a description of the attacker.

Investigators later determined the report to be unfounded. Police did not provide any further details.