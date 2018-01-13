Police release photos of four men sought in Lee’s Summit triple shooting case

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police released photos of four men they are seeking in connection to a shooting that injured three people.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department said the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Jan. 4 in an upstairs unit at Pheasant Run Apartments, located in the 1100 block of N.E. Independence Avenue.

Three victims were found with varying degrees of injuries. All are expected to recover.

Investigators later released photos of four men they believe may have been involved, or could have information regarding the case.

Police identified two men by name — Ty’Reik DelShaun Franklin, 20, known to frequent KCMO and Raytown, and Harold W. Craig, 19, known to frequent KCMO and Raytown and also has ties to Coffeyville, Kan.

Photos of two unidentified men were released, with one known to go by the name “Dee Money.”

If you know these men, or have information on their whereabouts, please call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

