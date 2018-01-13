Science City's S.T.E.A.M. Team came to the FOX 4 studio to talk about DNA. Check out Science City at Union Station!
S.T.E.A.M. Team talks DNA
-
S.T.E.A.M. Team shows how animals adapt to changing of the seasons
-
S.T.E.A.M. Team has fun with fossils
-
Using science, folklore and a little instinct, the Fox 4 weather team makes their winter predictions
-
Rockhurst senior who built prosthetic arm for metro boy now going to teach other kids how to do it too
-
First black cheerleader at KCK high school to be one of dozens to honor Martin Luther King Jr. at event
-
-
North KC teen starts awareness week at school to start conversations about mental health without the stigma
-
Westport man frustrated by lack of help from property managers after finding leaking gas in apartment
-
Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return for more harmonizing in “Pitch Perfect 3”
-
California college student faces possible deportation after wrong turn at border
-
Fox 4/HyVee Prep Report: January 5
-
-
Fox 4/HyVee Prep Report: January 12
-
FOX 4 chats with Mark Wahlberg, star of new film ‘All the Money in the World’
-
Olathe veteran hoping to visit grave of father who died in World War II in Belgium