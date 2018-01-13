Teen reported missing, endangered at KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri troopers are trying to find a missing teenager who disappeared at Kansas City International Airport.

Raenna Brown was scheduled to leave Kansas City on a Southwest Airlines flight on Friday, January 12. Troopers say she never boarded the flight, and at around 6:30pm, she was likely seen on surveillance video getting into a silver or tan Volkswagen sedan. The sedan was seen outside of Terminal B at KCI.

Anyone with information on Brown’s disappearance should call 911, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, or KCI Airport police.