Blackened chicken fettuccine alfredo from Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Restaurant Week is in full swing and more 140 restaurants are participating this year.

Jazz, a Louisiana Kitchen is one of the participating restaurants. The owner, Vic Allerd, visited Fox 4 Monday, Jan. 15 to share a recipe for the restaurants blacked chicken fettuccine alfredo.

Jazz has three locations around the metro.

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

(Yields 4 servings)

1 lb chicken tenders (seasoned with Jazz Bon Ton Cajun Seasoning and prepared ahead of time)

1 qt heavy whipping cream

1 Tablespoon minced garlic

4 oz diced green onion or scallions (green part only)

1 Tablespoon Jazz Bon Ton Cajun Seasoning

8 oz Parmesan cheese

1 ½ lb fettuccine (cooked al dente)

Fettuccine Noodles

In a medium sauce pan, boil the fettuccine noodles in water and 1 Tablespoon of olive oil. Once you have the pasta is cooked to al dente, strain it and hold off to the side.

Chicken Tenders

Thoroughly coat the chicken tenders with olive oil or melted butter and generously season both sides with Jazz Bon Ton Cajun Seasoning. Place a cast iron skillet over medium heat and place the tenders into the skillet. Cook for four minutes on each side (or until completely cooked). Remove the chicken from skillet, dice them into half-inch cubes, and hold off to the side.

Building Your Pasta

In a 14 inch skillet over medium heat, add the diced chicken tenders, garlic, diced green onions, Bon Ton Seasoning, and heavy cream.

*Note: For spicier pasta, add Bon Ton Seasoning to taste, or cayenne pepper to this step. For a milder pasta, use less Bon Ton Seasoning.

Continue to cook the heavy cream until it is boiling in the center of the skillet, stirring occasionally. Once the cream is completely boiling, stir in the fettuccine noodles until the pasta is completely covered in sauce, and boil for another two minutes to raise the temperature of the pasta. Next, adjust the heat to low and add in the Parmesan cheese. Begin to turn the pasta over with a pair of tongs to completely incorporate the cheese.

*Note: For thicker pasta, add more cheese for the desired thickness.

Be careful not to overcook the dish once you add in the cheese as this may cause the sauce to “break” (a term used when the oil separates from the cheese). Plate and enjoy!

This dish is best served with French baguette so not to waste any of the sauce!

