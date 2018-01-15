FOX 4 chats with stars of Spielberg-directed ‘The Post’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Post is the new film starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg that tells the story of "the cover-up spanning four U.S. Presidents that pushed the country's first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor to join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government," IMDB writes.

Also starring in the film are Matthew Rhys and Bob Odenkirk, who sat down with FOX 4's Shawn Edwards to discuss the film.

The Post is in theaters now. Watch the trailer below: