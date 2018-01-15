Homicide investigation underway after body of 27-year-old Grandview woman found near burned dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Grandview police say they now know the identity of a body found near a dumpster Sunday night.

Police say it was around 9:30 p.m. when someone called to report a body near the Arbors Apartments along 119th Street.

Investigators say there is evidence that the dumpster near where the body of the 27-year-old Grandview woman had been found was set on fire. Investigators also found evidence that the victim had traumatic injuries and was burned.

Police say they need to notify the victim's family before they make her identity public. They also say they arrested someone they believe can help them determine who killed this woman.

"It really is too early to know at this point," Grandview police Sgt. Martin Studdard told Fox 4 early in the investigation. "We don’t have any suspect information or even know the motive, a reason behind why the body would be left by the dumpster."

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.