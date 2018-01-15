How to make a short rib grilled cheese from Brewbakers Bar and Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Restaurant Week is in full swing and more than 140 restaurants are participating this year.

On Monday, Jan. 15 Chef Robert Reed and Matt Clipp from Brewbakers Bar and Grill joined Fox 4 to share a recipe that is featured on both their lunch and dinner menu during Restaurant Week.

Brewbakers Bar and Grill has two locations in the metro. One is in Lenexa, Kan., the other is in Belton, Mo.

Short rib grilled cheese

Ingredients:

Two slices sourdough

Two slices aged white cheddar

Two slices swiss

Six ounces red wine braised short ribs

4 ounces roasted tomato bisque

1 ounce softened butter

Directions:

Spread butter on both slices of sourdough

Place bread, butter side down, on grill and place a slice of each cheese on each piece of bread.

As cheese is melting, place roasted tomato bisque in sauté pan and add short ribs to soup to warm

The soup will thicken up as the short ribs come to temperature

Place the warmed up short ribs on the bread and top with second slice of bread

Remove from grill and serve

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.