How to make a short rib grilled cheese from Brewbakers Bar and Grill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- KC Restaurant Week is in full swing and more than 140 restaurants are participating this year.
On Monday, Jan. 15 Chef Robert Reed and Matt Clipp from Brewbakers Bar and Grill joined Fox 4 to share a recipe that is featured on both their lunch and dinner menu during Restaurant Week.
Brewbakers Bar and Grill has two locations in the metro. One is in Lenexa, Kan., the other is in Belton, Mo.
Short rib grilled cheese
Ingredients:
Two slices sourdough
Two slices aged white cheddar
Two slices swiss
Six ounces red wine braised short ribs
4 ounces roasted tomato bisque
1 ounce softened butter
Directions:
Spread butter on both slices of sourdough
Place bread, butter side down, on grill and place a slice of each cheese on each piece of bread.
As cheese is melting, place roasted tomato bisque in sauté pan and add short ribs to soup to warm
The soup will thicken up as the short ribs come to temperature
Place the warmed up short ribs on the bread and top with second slice of bread
Remove from grill and serve
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.