KC food, grocery and medication delivery options when it’s too cold to go outside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In this frigid weather, it's all about life at home without having to go outside in the cold. Thankfully, pizza and Chinese food aren't the only delivery options anymore.

Uber Eats promises to deliver food from more than 100 Kansas City metro restaurants.

Pharmacies like CVS deliver medications, and both CVS and Walgreens offer a drive-thru so you don't even have to get our of your car.

Grocery stores like Price Chopper and HyVee offer online ordering and grocery delivery -- sometimes in as little as one hour!

Stay warm, Kansas City.