KC police searching for runaway, missing 15-year-old who may be in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for runaway 15-year-old girl who was last seen more than 10 days ago, officials say.

Brajean L. Sledge was last seen Jan. 4, near the 41st and Denver area. Police now suspect she might be in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police described Brajean as an approximately 5-foot-8, 140-pound black female with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Brajean’s location is asked to call KCPD at 816-234-5136.