Live look at metro highways to see if the snow is impacting your commute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow fell across the metro Sunday into Monday, and crews have been out all night treating roads. Click the link below to see what roads along your commute look like. Fox 4 will also be monitor conditions all morning long. Watch live updates in the video player above.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tour feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.