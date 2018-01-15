Metro residents crave warm comfort food as temperatures plummet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's bitter cold outside, but metro restaurants are warming you up.

FOX 4's Sherae Honeycutt hit the streets to see where you were chowing down, and what's warming our palates during this frigid weather.

People piled into and out of Dixon's Famous Chili in Independence, so it seems everyone got the memo that chili is on the menu.

"We have been in Kansas City since 1919. My great uncle Verne Dixon started it," said Dixon's General Manager and 4th generation Stephen Steffes.

Dixon's Famous Chili isn't messing around. They've been in business almost 100 years.

"It's been a staple. Our chili is unique. You can't get the flavor or the style of chili anywhere else," Steffes said.

More than anything, it warms you up.

"Warm, and comfy, and good; I like it. I grew up on it," Steffes said.

"It's good homemade chili. It's been here for years, and it's really good!" said longtime customer James Edward.

"It kind of warms you up," said Ned Shaw who came as a boy and is now bringing his son.

"We’ve been coming here for years, and we almost feel like family here when we’re here," Shaw said.

While you'd think chili would be the most popular item on Dixon's menu, it was actually the tacos that is made with their chili meat that was the best seller.

If chili isn't your thing, maybe you want a warm bowl of ramen instead.

BŌRU Ramen Bar in Waldo was packed for lunch.

"We really just stayed at home until we decided to come out to lunch and eat some ramen, and after this I think we're going to the movies," said Carson Guenthner who had the day off of school.

"Weather has a lot to do with it. People want the soup. They want the ramen," said Assistant Manager Mallorie Webber.

If you've never had it, Webber said it's worth a try.

"Don't knock it till you try it. You've got to try everything at least once in life, and there's something for everyone when it comes along with it," Webber said.

"It's my first time being here, and it's really good food. It kind of warms me up on the inside. Just walking over here I got really cold, but the noodles made it better," said Guenthner.