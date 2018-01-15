More than 200 volunteers from 20 congregations gather to make beds out of shopping bags for homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As people across the metro observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, many remembered the civil rights leader by giving back to their community on what is also known as a Day of Service.

From serving food to the elderly to making beds for the homeless, dozens gathered at Linwood Area Ministry Place near 71-Highway and Linwood to create "beds of bags."

Volunteers say it takes about 1,000 plastic bags and 15 hours to make each bed.

When the beds are done they'll be given to the homeless or organizations that help the homeless.

Volunteers say they know it can be tough to keep warm when the temperature drops. They hope the “bed of bags” will help get through the cold nights.