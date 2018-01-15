Overland Park police respond to reports of a shooting near W. 131st and Melrose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police in Overland Park are responding to reports of a shooting that reportedly happened Monday morning.

A dispatcher with the Johnson County MED-ACT says it happened around 8:30 a.m. near West 131st Street and Melrose Street. This is close to Blue Valley Northwest High School, but students have the day off to observe Marin Luther King Jr. Day.

Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department tells Fox 4 a man who lives in a home nearby called to report that a relative had been shot.

As of 9:55 a.m., police had the home surrounded and were trying to make contact with the man who called police.

"Basically said that if we responded to the scene, he was going to shoot at police," Lacy said. "We don't know what type of weapon he has. It could be a rifle."

Officer Lacy said people who live in the area should stay inside of their home until the situation can be resolved.

It is unclear if anyone was actually injured.

Fox 4 has a crew on the scene.

