× ‘Professional’ photographer’s bad editing skills make Missouri family’s photos go viral

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Sometimes, all you can do is laugh. That’s just what one family outside St. Louis did when they received the photos from the “professional” photographer they hired for a family photo shoot. The finished product was, to but it nicely, not what they expected.

The photo editing was so bizarre, they had to share them with the world.

Dave and Pam Zaring, of Hillsboro, Mo., posted the pics to Facebook with an explanation.

“Ok. This is NOT a joke. We paid a photographer, who claimed to be a professional, $2-250 for a family photo shoot. Please see these FOR REAL photos she delivered to us….She said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. Feel free to share 😂😂😂 I literally have not laughed this hard in YEARS!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up…..again, this is NOT a joke – final product 🤣”

The Zarings’ photos have been shared on Facebook nearly 400,000 times.

The images are watermarked “IMagery by Lesa Hall,” but so far, the photographer has not been identified.

Despite the bad editing, the Zarings aren’t upset with the photographer. They say it was money well spent.

“Also putting this out there!! Please continue to keep this fun and silly, and be kind. In no way is this post meant to be vicious. It was worth the money we spent for the humor we received!!!! I hope y’all have laughed as hard as we have!!!!” the Zarings wrote in a Facebook comment.

For reference, here’s what the family really looks like:

It didn’t take long for the reactions to roll in from across social media.